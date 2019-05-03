|
Donald Harper
Frazeysburg - Donald E. Harper, 74, of Frazeysburg, Ohio, passed away Thursday morning, May 2, 2019 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.
Born on July 15, 1944 in Coshocton, Ohio he was a son of the late Raymond E. Harper and Lottie Huffman Harper. Mr. Harper served in the United States Army from 1963 to 1967 in the transportation division. He worked as Maintenance Supervisor at Bill Mitchell Retirement Center from 1993 to 2009. Mr. Harper was a member of New Life Ministries in Coshocton, Ohio. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing.
Surviving is his wife Alice Faye Harper, whom he married September 2, 1967; a son Donald (Melissa) Harper Sr. of Frazeysburg, Ohio; a daughter Diane (Steve) Sellers of Grove City, Ohio; granddaughters: Michelle (Neal) Sayatovich and Nicole Harper; grandsons, Donald (Jennifer) Harper, Jr. and Ryan (Rin) Harper. Also surviving are his step-mother, Eleanor Harper, and his siblings Emma "Sis" Conkle, Marilyn Moreland, Raymond "Jr" Harper and Rick Harper.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Eva Powell Harper, and his sister, Donna Smith.
Calling hours will be 5pm to 8pm Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street.
Funeral services will be 11:00am Monday, May 6, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Kelly Treat officiating. Burial will be in East View Cemetery, Centerburg, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lighthouse Food Pantry, 8844 Black Run Road, Nashport, Ohio.
Published in the Times Recorder on May 3, 2019