Services
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
714 Main Street P.O. Box 101
Dresden, OH 43821
(740) 754-2111
Calling hours
Sunday, May 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
714 Main Street P.O. Box 101
Dresden, OH 43821
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
714 Main Street P.O. Box 101
Dresden, OH 43821
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Harper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Harper


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald Harper Obituary
Donald Harper

Frazeysburg - Donald E. Harper, 74, of Frazeysburg, Ohio, passed away Thursday morning, May 2, 2019 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.

Born on July 15, 1944 in Coshocton, Ohio he was a son of the late Raymond E. Harper and Lottie Huffman Harper. Mr. Harper served in the United States Army from 1963 to 1967 in the transportation division. He worked as Maintenance Supervisor at Bill Mitchell Retirement Center from 1993 to 2009. Mr. Harper was a member of New Life Ministries in Coshocton, Ohio. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing.

Surviving is his wife Alice Faye Harper, whom he married September 2, 1967; a son Donald (Melissa) Harper Sr. of Frazeysburg, Ohio; a daughter Diane (Steve) Sellers of Grove City, Ohio; granddaughters: Michelle (Neal) Sayatovich and Nicole Harper; grandsons, Donald (Jennifer) Harper, Jr. and Ryan (Rin) Harper. Also surviving are his step-mother, Eleanor Harper, and his siblings Emma "Sis" Conkle, Marilyn Moreland, Raymond "Jr" Harper and Rick Harper.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Eva Powell Harper, and his sister, Donna Smith.

Calling hours will be 5pm to 8pm Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Monday, May 6, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Kelly Treat officiating. Burial will be in East View Cemetery, Centerburg, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lighthouse Food Pantry, 8844 Black Run Road, Nashport, Ohio.
Published in the Times Recorder on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now