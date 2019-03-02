|
Donald J. Munyan
New Lexington, Ohio - Donald J. Munyan, 70, of Rehoboth, (New Lexington) Ohio died at 9:49pm on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Born February 4, 1949 in Pike Township, Perry County, Ohio to the late Donald E. and Amanda Ellen Davidson Munyan. Don was a United States Army Vietnam Veteran; he loved to hunt, fish, go camping, hunt ginseng and mushrooms and was also a good horseshoe player. Survived by his wife of 51 years, Frances Kay Butcher Munyan of the home; 2 sons, Donald Munyan, Jr. (Kathy Fiore) of Junction City and Walter Gene Munyan (Vicky Gross) of New Lexington; daughter, Judy McQuaid; 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, plus one on the way; sisters, Judy Rose, Linda Leroy (Howie Nixon), Helen (Roger) Goodin and Laura Mae Butcher; brother, Eddie (Roxanne) Munyan. In addition to his parents, preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Shaffer. Calling hours will be held from 2-4pm & 6-8pm on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Rehoboth Cemetery with graveside military services by James E. Fisher Post #376, American Legion of Junction City, Ohio. Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 2, 2019