|
|
Donald Jenkins
Zanesville - Donald R. Jenkins, 72, of Palmetto, Florida went to his heavenly home at 7:22 PM on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice, Palmetto, Florida, surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 22, 1947, in Zanesville, a son of the late Harry O. and Ruby M. Williams Jenkins. Donald was a United States Army Veteran. He was a member of the Gage and Gavel Lodge #449 F & AM. Donald retired from the Brockway Glass Company in Zanesville and later worked as a realtor for Hardcastle Realty in Zanesville. He was a member of the North River Church of Christ Parrish, Fl.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Twyla L. Garvin Jenkins, whom he married on February 14, 1976; a son, Robert (Janet) Jenkins; three grandchildren, Kevin, Kristopher, and Kara Jenkins; two step children, Rodney D. (Kim) Stotts, Sonya (Troy) Skeese; eleven step grandchildren, Aaron Stotts, Amanda (Seth) Williamson, Adam Stotts, Sheyanne Meadows, Katarina Meadows, Kenneth (Cindy) Stotts, Kasey Stotts, Kori Stotts, Kody Stotts, Brittany Stotts and Drew Stotts; six step great grandchildren; two brothers, Dwayne (Shirley) Jenkins and Ronnie Jenkins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by; a brother, Rodney Jenkins a sister Regina Jones and a step son, Doug Stotts.
Friends and family may call from 6-8 P.M. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where Gage and Gavel Lodge #449 will hold Masonic Services at 5:45 PM.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 25, 2019 with Keith Kress officiating and Full Military Honors will be accorded to him by the United States Army in conjunction with the VFW George Selsam Post 1058 and the American Legion Post 29. A cremation will follow.
Memorial gifts can be made to the North River Church Of Christ, 13885 US HWY 301 N, Parrish Fl 34219.
To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers or comfort food: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019