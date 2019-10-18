|
Donald "Donnie" L. Mahle
Zanesville - Donald L. "Donnie" Mahle, 83, of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at 3:34 p.m. Thur. Oct. 17, 2019 at Genesis Hospital. He was born on Oct. 10, 1936 in Philo, a son of the late John and Hattie Mahle. He was a lifelong self-employed truck driver and construction worker. He never knew a stranger, had a big heart and a big smile for everyone and he also loved his church family. He was also a Marine Corps veteran.He is survived by his wife Judith "Judy" Mahle. Four children Susan (Michael) Sims, Stacey (Pat) Longstreth, Brian Mahle, and Jennifer (James) Galbraith. Five grandchildren Lindsay Sims, Mollie Sims, Brady Longstreth, Kinsey Longstreth, and Rhett Beem. Two great-grandchildren Mayleigh Martin and Briar Longstreth. "Daughter at Heart" Lori Moore. Several nieces and nephews whom he also loved dearly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother Ray Mahle, his step-sisters and step-brother.
A celebration of life service will be held Sat. Oct. 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Unity Church of The Nazarene 3095 Maysville Pike Zanesville, Ohio with Pastor Walt Gessner officiating. Zanesville VFW and Zanesville American Legion will conduct military honors following the service at the church.William Thompson & Son Funeral Home in White Cottage is assisting the Mahle family. To sign the online guest book please visit
www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019