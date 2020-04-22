|
Donald Lee Bryan
Donald Lee Bryan passed away September 22, 2019 in Palm Harbor, Fla. He was born and raised in Zanesville, Ohio by his loving parents Willard and Frances (Arnold) Bryan graduating from Zanesville High School, married and raised his family while working at McGraw Edison. Don was a self taught piano musician since his early teens. As an adult he performed with many talented area musicians then formed his own band in the 60's "Don Bryan & The Toppers" performing in Zanesville nightclubs The Casino, Windsors, Big Apple and The Presto and many other local establishments and functions. He moved to Columbus and then Canton, Ohio to expand on his music career establishing himself as a Jazz pianist and entertainer. He enjoyed writing his own music and orchestrating for others and developed a piano teaching method which he taught to students. Some of his performing credits include playing with the Jimmy Dorsey Orchestra and The Bob Crosby Band at Buckeye Lake's Crystal Ballroom. He also performed with jazz artists Harry "Sweets" Edison, Ray Mckinley, Bobby Watson and Art Blakey. After moving to Florida he continued to write and play music.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of over 30 years Jill E Bryan and recently a daughter Danette Marie Ault. He is survived by a daughter, Lee Ann Brune of Zanesville, two brothers Williard (Gene) and Donna Bryan and Charles (Chuck) and Dianna Bryan. He is greatly missed by family and friends.
