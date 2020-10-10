Donald Lyle WattsZanesville - Donald Lyle Watts, 73, of Zanesville, gained the reward of Paradise on Friday, October 9, 2020. Lyle was born November 7, 1946 to the late Everett J. and Florence L. (Harris) Watts. In addition to his parents, Don is also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years, Connie Sue Watts; and his siblings, Jerry, Jim, Larry, Bill, Sheila and Pat.Lyle leaves to mourn his passing, his loving sons, Joe (Michelle) Watts, Mike (Amy) Watts and Donnie (Nancy Jo) Watts; eight grandchildren, Todd (Devin), Zach (Courtney), Eric (Britni), Jeffery (Caitlyn), Nicole (Eli), Ray, Cayden and Caitlynn; great-grandchildren, Ronin, Leo, Gunner and Preslee; siblings, Gene (Christine) Watts, Duane (Kay) Watts, Charlene "Kay" Watts, Dave (Sandy) Watts, Rita Sciocchetti, and Keith (Vickie) Watts; as well as a host of many family members and friends.Lyle dedicated many years of janitorial service to the community. He worked many years for Genesis Hospital, where he retired from their maintenance staff. Don also worked for the City of Zanesville, Alloy Tool and Mirror, Richie's Produce, as well as Big Bear. Until he fell ill, Lyle also maintained his home church building, Norval Park Church of Christ, where he was a dedicated member. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan and he enjoyed coffee from Starfire each morning. Lyle also had a passion for yard work, often mowing grass for what he termed 'the older folks' in his neighborhood. Donald had a loving heart, and met all who knew him with kindness. He will be deeply missed.You may call on the family Monday, October 12, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., as well as 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, where funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., all of which is to be held at Norval Park Church of Christ, 854 Arch St., in Zanesville. Minister Mark Tonkrey officiating. Lyle will be laid to rest alongside his wife in St. Paul's Cemetery, Sonora, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Timothy Hill Children's Ranch, 298 Middle Rd, Riverhead, NY, or the Norval Park Church of Christ. Per CDC and church building recommendations, guests will be required to wear a self provided face mask to attend. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.