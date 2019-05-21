Donald Noll



Zanesville - Donald (Don) Noll, age 64 of Zanesville, died 3:10 AM, Monday, May 20, 2019 at Beckett House at New Concord.



He was born Thursday, July 29, 1954 in Zanesville, OH the son of Ernest Noll and Marguerite (Guinsler) Noll.



Mr. Noll is survived by two brothers; Richard Noll of Zanesville and Robert (Janice) Noll of Poland, OH; one sister Mary Jane Noll of Zanesville; four nieces Julianne (Brian) Charles, Molly (Dan) Snodgrass, Christina Noll and Amy Noll; one great-nephew Jack and many cousins and friends.



Friends may call from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8 on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville. A Prayer Vigil will take place at 7:45 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 AM on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church 144 North Fourth Street, Zanesville with Father Jan C. P. Sullivan as celebrant. Burial will conclude in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Zanesville. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com. Published in the Times Recorder on May 21, 2019