Donald O. Abram, Sr.
New Lexington, Ohio - Donald O. Abram, Sr., 93, of New Lexington, Ohio died at 12:00pm on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at his home.
Born January 28, 1927 in New Lexington, Ohio to the late Basil "Bud" and Margaret Sowards Abram.
Don was a United States Navy Veteran, serving in World War II on the USS Euryale in the South Pacific; lifetime member of John Tague Post #188, American Legion of New Lexington.
Don was everybody's friend and he never met a stranger; he loved to talk; he loved his children, grandchildren; hunting, fishing, New Lex Panthers, Cleveland Indians, Ohio State Buckeyes and the Ohio Bobcats. He was one of the co-founders of New Lex Biddy League Football and he coached both biddy league and little league baseball for several years. He was a true sportsman.
Survived by his 5 children, Donald (Barb) Abram, Jr., Susan Albaugh, Sally (Jerry) Smith, Mary (Jim) Keister and Roy (Kerry) Abram; 9 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Florence Paxson and Esther Rose; good friends, Jane and Debbie and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Smith Abram; 2 grandsons, Kyle Abram and Paul Abram; 5 brothers, Leonard, Homer, Chester, Elzie and Sam; 3 sisters, Laura McCord, Hazel Hill and Thelma Quinn.
Calling hours will be held from 2pm-8pm with American Legion services at 7:45pm on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the funeral home with Reverend Kenneth Teter officiating.
Burial will follow in Community Gardens Cemetery with graveside military services by John Tague Post #188, American Legion of New Lexington.
Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020