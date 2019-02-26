Services
Donald R. Sagle Obituary
Donald R. Sagle

Zanesville - Donald R. Sagle, 87 passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019. He was born March 15, 1931 in Zanesville to the late Charles Casper Sagle and Lillie Pauline Fluharty Sagle Ethell. He was employed at Champion Spark Plug. Donald served our country and protected our freedom in the United States Navy.

He is survived by two sons: Jeffery Sagle and Douglas Sagle; two daughters: Teresa Saling and Kathy Goldsmith; eight grandchildren; several great grandchildren; a special friend Donna Layton and her daughter Vicky McConaway and family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Michael Sagle.

Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 26, 2019
