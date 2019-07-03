Donald S. Cronin



Chandlersville - Donald S. Cronin, 87, of Chandlersville, died at 6:25 A.M. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at his home. He was born July 14, 1931 in Zanesville, a son of the late Roger and Maude Stewart Cronin. Don graduated from Zanesville High School, then received his Bachelor Degree in Education at Muskingum University and taught for 30 years in Adamsville. He had a love of horses, baseball, especially his Cincinnati Reds. He was a United States Army Veteran serving in the Korean Conflict and loved gardening.



Surviving are his loving wife of 40 years, Christine Philip Cronin; a son, Carl (Marcia) Cronin of Nashport; two daughters, Terri (Russ) Adams and Polly (Mark) McConaha of Nashport; step-children, Marti (Bill) Yeager, Greg (Penny) Marshall, Carla (Steve) Hammer and Jeff (Diann) Marshall; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; eleven step-grandchildren and eleven step-great grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Hecker.



Friends and family may call from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. Friday, July 5, 2019 at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 6, 2019 with Fr. Rob Willmann officiating. Immediately following the service full military rites will be accorded to him by The VFW George Selsam Post 1058 and American Legion Post 29, Inurnment will take place at a later date at Muskingum University, New Concord.



Published in the Times Recorder on July 3, 2019