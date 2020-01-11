|
Rev. Donald Stokes
Frazeysburg - Rev. Donald R. Stokes, Sr., 90, of Plum, PA passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Surviving is his wife, Christine Stokes; two daughters, Shellie and Sara; several grandchildren; a sister, Joanne Bumpus of Frazeysburg and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Donald Stokes, Jr. and Daniel Stokes and several brothers and sisters.
Calling hours will be from 2:30pm to 3:30pm Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be in Frazeysburg Cemetery following calling hours.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020