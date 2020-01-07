Services
LEE FUNERAL HOME
11840 Highway 90
Little River, SC 29566
(843) 390-2525
Donald Wayne Little

Donald Wayne Little Obituary
Mr. Donald Wayne Little

Longs, SC - Mr. Donald Wayne Little, age 90 went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 4, 2020.

Born in Sonora, Ohio Oct 1, 1929, he was the son of Earl Swank Little and Myrtle Mae Spragg-Little. Brothers Dwight Little and Raymond Little and sister Virginia Mae Barr-Smith preceeded him in death.

Mr. Little served in the Army during the Korean Conflict with the 351st Communications Recon Company Signal Corps.

Donald was a Salesman for Frito-Lay in Zanesville, Ohio and retired in 1991. He worked part-time at Wendy's in North Myrtle Beach, SC for 16 years. Donald had a great love for animals.

Donald was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and through the years held several positions including President of the U.M. Mens' Club, Treasurer and Choir member.

He is survived by his wife Martha (Marti) Hatfield-Little, Sons Keith Little of Cambridge, Ohio, Brian Little of Zanesville, Ohio and daughter Cindy Jo Nye (Lee Ann Williams) of Canal Winchester, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Building Fund, Trinity United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 373, North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina 29597 or the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, P.O. Box 3369, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29597.

A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.

Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
