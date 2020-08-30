1/1
Donna A. Pennington
Donna A. Pennington

Roseville - Donna A. Pennington, 58, of Roseville, passed away Friday August 28, 2020 after a courageous fight at her residence. She was born on September 25, 1961 in Zanesville to Shirley Hamp Shipley and the late Donald Shipley. Donna held various positions as clerk with several local gas stations dating back to the Friendly Mart in Roseville and most recently Circle K in Crooksville. Those that knew Donna can agree that she was the self-proclaimed Mayor of Village Green in Roseville, loved any type of gambling such as bingo and instant lottery tickets and adores her special kitty, Tokey. She is survived by her loving children, Amista (Nate) Wolfe, Tasha ( Billy Westcott) Pennington and Billy Fitzpatrick II; grandchildren, Trevor Pennington, Kelsey Lones, Alyvia Pletcher and Bransen Pennington; mother, Shirley Hamp Shipley; sisters, Christine Harter, Audra (Marc) Wigal, Amy (Roger) Fischer, Ester (Mike) Williams, Pam (Terry) Yost, Penny (Tim) Fletcher; several nieces, nephews and cousins; special friend and caretaker, Stephanie Inman. Donna was preceded in death by her father, Donald Shipley; stepmother, Ester Marie Shipley; and husband, Ted Pennington. Calling hours will be held Tuesday September 1, 2020 from 3PM to 5:30 pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where funeral services will begin at 5:30PM with Vanessa Ross-Frash as celebrant. Following the completion of services, a Celebration of Life will continue at the Roseville American Legion, 74 S. Main Street Roseville for an evening of luncheon and fellowship in Donna's memory. You may sign the online register book, share a memory or leave a condolence at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com






Published in Times Recorder from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ross-Frash Funeral Home – Crooksville
207 Burley Street
Crooksville, OH 43731
(740) 982-3071
