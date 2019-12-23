|
|
Donna Carson
Blue Rock - Donna M. Carson, 78, of Blue Rock passed away at her home on Monday, December 23rd, 2019. She was born September 14, 1941 in Chesterhill to the late Clyde and Frances (McElfee) Calendine. She was a member of the Duncan Falls Baptist Church, and worked for many years as a waitress.
She is survived by her husband, John W. Carson, whom she married on September 16, 1960 a marriage of 59 years, her son, John (Janette) Carson, Jr. of Belmont, a daughter, Patty (Mike) White of Massillon, three grandchildren, Anthony (Danielle) Carson, Deanna Dryton, and Brena Dryton, 8 great-grandchildren, a brother, Robert Calendine of Massillon, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her daughter, Wanda Carson, and her sister, Shirley Fisher.
Friends and family are welcome to attend calling hours at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls on Thursday, December 26th, 2019 from 4 to 6PM. Services will take place on Friday the 27th at 10AM with Pastor Gerry Wade officiating services. Burial will follow at Chesterhill Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019