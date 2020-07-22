1/1
Donna J. Fink
1951 - 2020
Donna J. Fink

Zanesville - Donna J. Fink, 69 of Zanesville, died 4:59 PM, Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Genesis Morrison House Hospice. She was born Friday, June 1, 1951, in Zanesville, the daughter of Francis Jewell and Betty (Rittenhouse) Davis.

Donna was employed with United Technologies and Lear Corporation, retiring following over 29 years of service. She enjoyed crocheting and was an avid NASCAR fan following Jeff Gordon and Chase Elliott. She was a loving mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Donna is survived by one daughter: Darla Stotts; one son: David (Jenny Chapman) Fink, Jr. both of Zanesville; five grandchildren; one great grandchild on the way; two sisters: Barbara Caplinger and Molly Correllus both of Zanesville.

In addition to her parents, Donnas was preceded in death by one brother: Roger Jewell and her step-father: Emmett Davis.

Friends may call from 4:00 to 6:00 PM, Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, where funeral services will follow 11:00 AM, on Monday, July 27, 2020. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park. To sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note of condolence please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com






Published in Times Recorder from Jul. 22 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
JUL
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-5494
