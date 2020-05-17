Services
Donna J. McCabe Obituary
Donna J. McCabe

Crooksville - Donna J. McCabe, 67, of Crooksville, passed away peacefully, Saturday May 16, 2020 at Kobacker House, Columbus. She was born on June 26, 1952 in Cannelville to the late Murl and Mildred Fortney Inman. Donna loved bingo, playing cards, Yahtzee and being on the computer. She was a member of Bear Run Baptist Church, where she always looked forward to attending to hear the word of the Lord. Donna is survived by daughters, Melissa (Bo Williamson) Watson, Tammy (Don) Harris and Keri (Gary) Hammond; grandchildren, Stevi (Nick) Dennis, Buck Watson, Jordan Harris, Braiden Hammond, and Katilen Hammond; sisters, Sue (John) Burns and Beverly Bankes; brother, George Pride; several nieces and nephews; best friend of 55 years, Edna Aichele; and special fur companions, Babe and Buddy. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Steve "Gopher" Inman, Rick "Cheetah" Inman and Jerry Inman. Calling hours will be held Tuesday May 19, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where services will begin at 7pm with Pastor Don Harris officiating. In following state and local guidelines, masks are recommended to be worn for the safety of yourself as well as others. We will be observing social distancing guidelines as well as gathering. You may sign the register book, share a memory or send a note of condolence at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder from May 17 to May 18, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -