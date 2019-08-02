|
|
Donna J. Woodward, 77, of Beverly, formerly of McConnelsville passed away at 2:37 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the Genesis Hospice Morrison House in Zanesville. She was born July 25, 1942 in Canton to the late Paul Heppner and Marie Morris Duncan. She worked for 32 years at Malta Manufacturing until they closed in 2001. Donna was a member of St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Beverly and the American Legion Post #24 Auxiliary in McConnelsville.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Liza and Andy Heiss, three grandchildren Adam, Jason and Lindsay Heiss all of Beverly. Also surviving are three brothers, Ed (Charlotte) McGrath of Columbus, Jerry (Jo) Heppner of Spokane, WA., and Ben (Wendy) Heppner of Marietta, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her step father Russel Duncan, son James Dean Woodward (December 26, 2013) and longtime companion Landon L. Palmer (January 31, 2001).
Friends may call Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville from 4-8 p.m. with a Christian Wake service at 7:30 p.m. Funeral liturgy with mass will be Saturday, August 3. 2019 at St. James Catholic Church in McConnelsville at 11:00 a.m. with Father Tim Kozak as celebrant. Donna will be laid to rest in McConnelsville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the M & M or Beverly- Waterford E.M.S. or to St Bernards or St. James Catholic Churches. Online condolences may be sent to the family at
www.miller-huck.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 2, 2019