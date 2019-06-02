|
|
Donna Jean Roush
Canton - Donna Jean Roush, 92, formerly of Zanesville and Anna Maria Island, Florida, passed away on Wednesday May 29th at St. Luke Lutheran Community Nursing Home in North Canton, Ohio.
Born on March 22, 1927 in Canton, Ohio, Donna was the daughter of the late Curtis and Irene Hess. Donna proudly served in the United States Army after enlisting in the Women's Army Corps in December of 1944. While living in Zanesville, Donna worked for Zanesville City Schools in the kitchen of Westview School. Donna enjoyed playing cards and bingo but most of all cherished her time with her family.
Surviving Donna are her sons Ric (Tammy) Roush of Zanesville, Gary (Carolyn) Roush of Canton, Kenneth Roush of Canton, and daughter Cindy Smith of Canton. Also surviving are grandchildren Cory Roush, Keely Roush, Ryan Roush, Kurt Smith, Melissa Gelm, Jason Roush, Lisa Shafer, Jeremy Roush, Jennifer Dunn, and Megan Braholli, as well as several great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and sister, Patricia Reid of Bradenton, Florida.
In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by a son, Edward Roush, sister Annabelle Smith of Florida and brothers Dale Hess and Jack Hess of Massillon, Ohio.
Donna's wishes were to be cremated. No calling hours will be observed. A private family memorial service will take place at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel.
Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 2, 2019