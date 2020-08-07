Donna Joyce Garris
Crooksville - Donna Joyce Garris, 87, of Crooksville, Ohio died at 7:08 PM, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.
She was born at home in Perry County, the daughter of the late Charles and Mildred Pitcock.
Donna was a pottery worker, having worked in most all of the local potteries. Later, she worked as a nurse's aide and cared for children and elderly folks in their homes. She was an excellent cook and always enjoyed preparing large meals for her family but was known for cooking things too hot and too fast sometimes. Donna was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. She was a former member of Roseville Church of The Nazarene.
Left behind to mourn her passing are her children, Carol (Mike) Densmore, Mona (Scott) Harper, Lisa (Jim) Stanley and David Garris; her sister, Patty Mattey; her brother, Charles (Rhea) Pitcock; 20 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Welcoming Donna into her Eternal Home is her son, Steve Garris; her great grandchildren, Lucas Dennis and Faith Lynn Garris; and her siblings, Robert Pitcock, Betty Grannon, Sonia Anderson and Elizabeth Pitcock.
Family and friends are invited to pay respects 2:00-8:00 PM, Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, August 10 at the funeral home with Larry Harper as celebrant. She will be laid to rest next to her parents and her son in Crooksville Cemetery.
All restrictions for Covid-19 will be observed, social distancing and mask-wearing is required.
