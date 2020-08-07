1/1
Donna Joyce Garris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Joyce Garris

Crooksville - Donna Joyce Garris, 87, of Crooksville, Ohio died at 7:08 PM, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.

She was born at home in Perry County, the daughter of the late Charles and Mildred Pitcock.

Donna was a pottery worker, having worked in most all of the local potteries. Later, she worked as a nurse's aide and cared for children and elderly folks in their homes. She was an excellent cook and always enjoyed preparing large meals for her family but was known for cooking things too hot and too fast sometimes. Donna was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. She was a former member of Roseville Church of The Nazarene.

Left behind to mourn her passing are her children, Carol (Mike) Densmore, Mona (Scott) Harper, Lisa (Jim) Stanley and David Garris; her sister, Patty Mattey; her brother, Charles (Rhea) Pitcock; 20 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Welcoming Donna into her Eternal Home is her son, Steve Garris; her great grandchildren, Lucas Dennis and Faith Lynn Garris; and her siblings, Robert Pitcock, Betty Grannon, Sonia Anderson and Elizabeth Pitcock.

Family and friends are invited to pay respects 2:00-8:00 PM, Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, August 10 at the funeral home with Larry Harper as celebrant. She will be laid to rest next to her parents and her son in Crooksville Cemetery.

All restrictions for Covid-19 will be observed, social distancing and mask-wearing is required.

You may send condolences and share a special memory with the family at www.goebelfuneralhome.com and Like us on Facebook.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goebel Funeral Home
36 North Buckeye Street
Crooksville, OH 43731
(740) 982-4911
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Goebel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved