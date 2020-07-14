1/1
Donna M. Christopher
Donna M. Christopher

Palmer, TX - Donna M. Christopher, 61, of Palmer, Texas, went to be with the Lord at 3:26 A.M. on Sunday, July 12, 2020. She was born November 4, 1958, in Zanesville, a daughter of Donald I. and Nancy Butler Newman. She owned Home Plate Concessions and enjoyed softball.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by a son, Daniel (Melissa) Willey; nine grandchildren, Cameron, Nolen, Addison, Eryn, Rhiannan, Madalyn, Benjamin, Peyton, and Lillian; two sisters, Therese (Michael) Adams and Holly Thompson; a brother, John Newman; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Christopher, who died May 12, 2017 and a granddaughter, Jaelynn Willey.

No calling hours will be held and a cremation has taken place.

Dignified and professional services entrusted to BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, OHIO.

To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.






Published in Times Recorder from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
