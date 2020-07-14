Donna M. Christopher
Palmer, TX - Donna M. Christopher, 61, of Palmer, Texas, went to be with the Lord at 3:26 A.M. on Sunday, July 12, 2020. She was born November 4, 1958, in Zanesville, a daughter of Donald I. and Nancy Butler Newman. She owned Home Plate Concessions and enjoyed softball.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by a son, Daniel (Melissa) Willey; nine grandchildren, Cameron, Nolen, Addison, Eryn, Rhiannan, Madalyn, Benjamin, Peyton, and Lillian; two sisters, Therese (Michael) Adams and Holly Thompson; a brother, John Newman; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Christopher, who died May 12, 2017 and a granddaughter, Jaelynn Willey.
No calling hours will be held and a cremation has taken place.
