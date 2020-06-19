Donna Menhorn Savage
Donna Menhorn Savage

Zanesville - Donna E. Menhorn Savage, 71 of Zanesville died at 12:29 PM, Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Highland Oaks Campus, McConneslville under hospice care.

She was born May 17, 1949 in Zanesville, Ohio the daughter of William I. Menhorn and Evelyn Bell Menhorn.

She is survived by her children, David (Michelle) Donahue, Diana Donahue and Doug Donahue; two granddaughters; Madison & Emma Donahue; two brothers, Bill (Maryann) Menhorn and Rick (Sue) Menhorn; stepchildren, Dean (Sharon) Savage & Dianna (Jason) Burns; numerous nieces & nephews; mother-in-law, Pat Norris; sister-in-laws, Susan Norris & Sondra Kirk and a brother-in-law, Bob Savage. In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Don Savage.

No public visitation or services to be observed and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to Coler's Hospice Foundation, 1815 Chandlersville Rd., Zanesville Ohio 43710 or Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org .

The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Donna's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.






Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
