Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Donna Sue McCormick Obituary
Donna Sue McCormick

Zanesville - Donna Sue McCormick, 67 passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019. She was born March 18, 1951 in Zanesville to the late John D. and Ada E. Sisk Kernan. Donna was employed as a clerk/bookkeeper for Bill Brown and Shirley's Pharmacy. She enjoyed quilting and sewing.

She is survived by her husband Russell McCormick; two sisters: Joeann Moore and Dorothy Sletzer; a brother and sister in law James and Kathleen McCormick; nieces: Debra (Mike) Duvall, Trudy (Craig) McBride, Phillis (Mark) Mallett, Tina (Randy) Nelson, Teresa Church, Nikki (Leroy) Badford, Tara Stefanitis and Laura (Bill) Rexroad; nephews: Brian (Jennifer) McCormick, David Somers, Glenn Moore, John (Rhonda) Sletzer, Jeff (Linda) Sletzer, Rodney (Amy) McDaniel, Tim (Tina) McDaniel, Rudy (Trisha) Stefanitis and Larry (Nadine) Stefanitis; and many great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters: Linda Stefanitis and Anna Maria McDaniel and her mother and father in law Russell and Margaret McCormick.

Calling hours will be held 11AM TO 1PM Monday February 25 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will begin at 1PM in the Snouffer Chapel with Pastor Steve Harrop officiating. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park.

To send a note of condolence to the McCormick family go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook or call our caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 23, 2019
