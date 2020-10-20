1/1
Donna W. Graves
1935 - 2020
Donna W. Graves

Zanesville - Donna W. Graves, 85, of Zanesville, died at 3:26 P.M. on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Willow Haven Care Center, Zanesville. She was born January 17, 1935, in Rix Mills, a daughter of the late Lloyd and Winifred (Gregory) Menzie. She graduated from Lash High School and Meredith Business College. She had worked at the Bureau of Workers Compensation and Larimer and Larimer. She was a member of First Christian Church, BPW, and the Pilot Club.

She is survived by a daughter, Susan Vousden; a son, Daniel Graves; four grandchildren, Dustin Vousden, Cody Wilson, Alizabeth (Brandon) Huffman, and Riley Wilson; two great-grandchildren, Caleb and Samuel Vousden.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a daughter, Debby Dady; a brother, Ronald Menzie; and a son-in-law, Jeff Vousden.

Friends and family may call from 5:00 - 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, October 23, 2020, with Pastor Dawn Remster officiating. She will be laid to rest at Rich Hill Cemetery, Chandlersville Ohio.

The family requests face coverings and social distancing during calling hours and services.

To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers or comfort food: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.






Published in Times Recorder from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
