New Lexington - Dora M. (Cote) Ansel



Passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at The Pickering House in Lancaster.



She was born January 26, 1947 to the late Joseph Cote and Ruth Ratliff.



Dora was a retired employee from the Newark Air Force Base in Heath. She enjoyed reading, gardening, word puzzles, cooking, and spending time with family and friends.



She leaves behind her children, Keith Anderson, New Lexington, daughter in law, Sherry McCutcheon of Fairbanks, Alaska and her son, Ronnie Hines of Lancaster.



Grandchildren, Katherine (Phillip) Hembree, Joseph Anderson of New Lexington, Lacey Hines of Akron, Emily Hines and Megan Hines of FL.



Great grandchildren, Andrew & Madison Anderson, Olivia, Tempe, Charlie, and Nova Hembree, Ella Simmons, Makila Anderson.



Brothers; John "Bob" (Donna) Cote, Corning, Gilbert (Jenny) Cote, Commerce, GA, Sisters, Kathryn Rose, Barbara (Bill) McNulty all of The Villages, FL and Donna Cote of Commerce, GA.



Many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Dora was preceded in death by her husband, James D, Ansel, sister, Bonnie Miller, and a brother, Kenneth "Butch" Cote.



Private family services will be held at New Lexington Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her husband Jim. Chute-Wiley Funeral Home 118 S Jackson St. New Lexington is in charge of arrangements. www,chutewiley.com.









