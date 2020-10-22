1/
Dora M. (Cote) Ansel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dora M. (Cote) Ansel

New Lexington - Dora M. (Cote) Ansel

Passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at The Pickering House in Lancaster.

She was born January 26, 1947 to the late Joseph Cote and Ruth Ratliff.

Dora was a retired employee from the Newark Air Force Base in Heath. She enjoyed reading, gardening, word puzzles, cooking, and spending time with family and friends.

She leaves behind her children, Keith Anderson, New Lexington, daughter in law, Sherry McCutcheon of Fairbanks, Alaska and her son, Ronnie Hines of Lancaster.

Grandchildren, Katherine (Phillip) Hembree, Joseph Anderson of New Lexington, Lacey Hines of Akron, Emily Hines and Megan Hines of FL.

Great grandchildren, Andrew & Madison Anderson, Olivia, Tempe, Charlie, and Nova Hembree, Ella Simmons, Makila Anderson.

Brothers; John "Bob" (Donna) Cote, Corning, Gilbert (Jenny) Cote, Commerce, GA, Sisters, Kathryn Rose, Barbara (Bill) McNulty all of The Villages, FL and Donna Cote of Commerce, GA.

Many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Dora was preceded in death by her husband, James D, Ansel, sister, Bonnie Miller, and a brother, Kenneth "Butch" Cote.

Private family services will be held at New Lexington Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her husband Jim. Chute-Wiley Funeral Home 118 S Jackson St. New Lexington is in charge of arrangements. www,chutewiley.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chute-Wiley Funeral Home
118 S Jackson Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
(740) 342-1273
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chute-Wiley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved