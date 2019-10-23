|
Dora M. Cheney
Lancaster, Ohio - Dora M. Cheney, 89 of Lancaster, Ohio died at 6:25 pm on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Crestview Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Services, Lancaster, Ohio.
Born July 31, 1930 in Lancaster, Ohio.
She was a loving mother; member of the First United Methodist Church of New Lexington and Fairfield County; she was active in the Christmas Bazars in New Lexington; Meals on Wheels of Perry County and Lancaster; Saint Cecelia's Girls Choir and the Garden Club of New Lexington.
Survived by her children, Carol Cheney of North Carolina and Todd (Kellie) Cheney of Lancaster; brothers and sisters in law, Jack (Dreah) Cheney, Betty (Randy) Stover, Diane (Mike) Miller, Peg (Jerry) Orecchio, Shirley (Joe) Lambert and Karen Cheney.
In addition to her parents preceded in death by her husband, Donald L. Cheney; brothers, Maynard (Dana Mary) McClurg, Bill (Virginia) McClurg and Jack (Dorothy) McClurg; sisters and brothers-in-laws, Sharon Goebel, Marjorie Wilson, Tom Cheney and Kenny Cheney.
Private graveside service and burial will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 Lane Cheney officiating at New Lexington Cemetery.
Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or Meals on Wheels of Fairfield County.
Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019