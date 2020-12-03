Doris J. CassadyDuncan Falls - Doris J. Cassady, 83 of Duncan Falls passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Highland Oaks Health Center in McConnelsville while under the care of Shriver's Hospice.Doris was born in Zanesville on November 19, 1937. She is the daughter of the late Delbert D. and Wilma (Kemp) Apperson. She was a member of the Duncan Falls Baptist Church. She worked for 12 years for Campbells store in Duncan Falls.Doris is survived by her husband, Fred Cassady, whom she married December 31, 1974; her children, Vicki Reed, Ted Pickrell, Tom Pickrell, Sherri Pickrell and Mark Pickrell; her grandchildren, Jeffrey Fenton, Staci Yakupcak, Troy Pickrell, Ted Pickrell, Kyle Pickrell and Kraig Pickrell; several great-grandchildren; her step-children, Don (Rhonda) Cassady and Cindy Harris; several step-grandchildren; her sisters, Carol (Berry) McElfresh of Duncan Falls and Barbara Coon of Rocky River.In addition to her parents, Doris is preceded in death by her half-brothers, Russell Apperson and Robert Apperson and her half-sister Mary Roberts.Visitations will be held from 3 to 5 pm on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. A private graveside service will be held in the Duncan Falls Cemetery where she will be laid to rest.