Doris J. Emmert



Zanesville - Doris Jean Emmert, 88 of Zanesville, died 1:00 AM, Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Paramount Senior Living in Westerville. She was born Monday, March 9, 1931 in Zanesville, the daughter of Herman Joseph Sigrist and Anna Josephine (Mehling) Sigrist. She married Edward "Ed" Francis Emmert on Saturday, November 28, 1953, and was a lifelong member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church.



Doris was a loving wife and mother, a voracious reader, and an avid gardener. She spent many years doting over her family, raising four energetic and sometimes challenging children, Mark, Steven, Karen and Janet. Doris was devoted to her husband and children, and cherished her role as mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, looking forward to each and every visit with her growing family. As her children grew and the demands of motherhood waned, Doris spent many hours reading and caring for the flowers and herbs in her large and varied garden. She took great pride in her family, home and garden.



Doris is survived by three children: Steven (Margie) Emmert of Chantilly, VA, Karen (Lawrence) Power of Columbus and Janet Campbell of Columbus; nine grandchildren: Meredith (Thomas) Lopez, Denys Emmert, Kyle (Shengjun) Emmert, Alyssa Emmert, Christopher Power, Mark Power, Meghan (John) Hagelstein, Ian (Kristen) Campbell and Caitlin (Garrett) Kelly; daughter-in-law: Mary Jane Neiman; five great grandchildren; four siblings: Mary Bradley, Lucille Gribben, Judith Bauerbaugh and Vincent (Rita) Sigrist; brothers and sisters-in-law: Sue Emmert, John (Ingrid) Emmert, Gerald (Judy) Emmert, Bernard Emmert, David (Jeanne) Emmert, Lawrence (Linda) Emmert and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband: Ed Emmert; one son: Mark Edward Emmert; one son-in-law: Craig Campbell; two brothers: H. Kenneth Sigrist and Thomas Sigrist and one brother-in-law: Thomas Emmert.



Friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, where a Christian Vigil will take place at 6:45 PM. Visitation will also be held from 9:30 to 10:30 AM, Friday May 3, 2019, at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM, Friday, May 3, 2019, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 955 East Main Street, Zanesville, with Fr. Martin J. Ralko as celebrant. Doris will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Ed, in Mt. Olive Cemetery. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com Published in the Times Recorder on May 1, 2019