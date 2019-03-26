Services
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
Doris Lynn Henry


NEW CONCORD - Doris Lynn Henry, 63, of New Concord, died 10:50 A.M. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Genesis Hospital. She was born on April 24, 1955 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Edward and Ruby Eppley Willey. Lynn was a member of Stop Nine Church of Christ of Byesville. Lynn worked nine years at Essex's, fourteen years at 5B's and twelve years at Kelloggs. The greatest joy of her life was watching her grandchildren every day.

Surviving are her loving husband of almost 40 years, Clifford W. Henry; a son, Michael (Amanda) Henry; two grandchildren, Mason and Asher and two siblings, Deanna Willey and Dwight "Butch" (Rose) Willey.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by three siblings, Donald Willey, Darlene May and Darrell Willey.

No calling hours or services will be held a private family graveside service has taken place. BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE is entrusted with all arrangements.

To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers or comfort food: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com , follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 26, 2019
