|
|
Doris M. Swope
Zanesville - Doris M. Clapper Van Horn Swope, 82 passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020. She was born November 17, 1937 in Zanesville to the late Wilbur F. and Glenna Ramage Clapper.
Surviving are her daughters: Joanne (Jon) Haug and Christine "Kay" (Ralph) Atkinson; five step children: Vicki (Frank) Sowers, Connie Wren, Trudy (Roger) Ragan, Lisa (Marvin) Fowler and Amy Swope; a brother Dale (Beverly) Clapper; four sisters: Norma (Jerry) Coyle, Edna (Larry) Huston, Rose (James) Harding and Jane (Ronald) Ayers; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Harold Van Horn on September 13, 1966; a son Harold "Randy" Van Horn on April 8, 1976; her second husband Eugene Swope on August 16, 2019; and a granddaughter Ashley Sowers.
Calling hours will be 4 to 8PM Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. A funeral service will be held at 11AM Thursday, February 13 in the Snouffer Chapel with Pastor David Nuhfer officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.
To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook, or call our Locally Owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020