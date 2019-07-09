Services
Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home
2318 Maple Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
740-452-8466
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Micheli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Micheli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Micheli Obituary
Doris Micheli

Zanesville - Doris J. Micheli was born to eternal life on Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Pastor Carl C. Clum and Wilma (Mowery) Clum of Ada, Ohio were blessed with their youngest daughter on August 22, 1930.

She will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband of 65 years, Frank J. Micheli; children: Michael Micheli, Matthew (Cindy) Micheli, and Leisa (Chet) Centers; grandchildren: Anthony (Jacqueline) Micheli, Jamie (Chuck) Byble, Rachael (Jonathan) Gaudio, Audra (Zach) Johnson, Slade (Michelle) Galloway, Brooke (Jason) Brofford, Mia Micheli, Shane (Fiancée Alyson Sutton) Centers, Chamaine Centers, and Chanelle Centers; 13 great-grandchildren; and a beloved sister, Marcine Cooney.

In addition to her parents and in-laws, she has been re-united with her son, James Micheli; her brother, Herbert Clum; and her sister, Madeline Barnett.

Doris actively served her Savior and devoted her life to family and friends. She was a passionate real estate agent, an avid gardener, and a self-taught chef. She began the tradition of Sunday dinners at the Micheli house where all were welcome. She lived a life of love, joy, peace, strength, compassion, generosity, integrity, and humility. Great is her reward.

No public calling hours or funeral services will be observed. A private family service and burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church, 3000 Dresden Road, Zanesville, Ohio 43701, or to the church founded by Doris' father, Grace Gospel Church, 321 North Gilbert Street, Ada, Ohio 45810.

The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home located at 2318 Maple Ave., Zanesville, OH is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Doris' family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home
Download Now