Zanesville - Doris J. Micheli was born to eternal life on Sunday, July 7, 2019.



Pastor Carl C. Clum and Wilma (Mowery) Clum of Ada, Ohio were blessed with their youngest daughter on August 22, 1930.



She will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband of 65 years, Frank J. Micheli; children: Michael Micheli, Matthew (Cindy) Micheli, and Leisa (Chet) Centers; grandchildren: Anthony (Jacqueline) Micheli, Jamie (Chuck) Byble, Rachael (Jonathan) Gaudio, Audra (Zach) Johnson, Slade (Michelle) Galloway, Brooke (Jason) Brofford, Mia Micheli, Shane (Fiancée Alyson Sutton) Centers, Chamaine Centers, and Chanelle Centers; 13 great-grandchildren; and a beloved sister, Marcine Cooney.



In addition to her parents and in-laws, she has been re-united with her son, James Micheli; her brother, Herbert Clum; and her sister, Madeline Barnett.



Doris actively served her Savior and devoted her life to family and friends. She was a passionate real estate agent, an avid gardener, and a self-taught chef. She began the tradition of Sunday dinners at the Micheli house where all were welcome. She lived a life of love, joy, peace, strength, compassion, generosity, integrity, and humility. Great is her reward.



No public calling hours or funeral services will be observed. A private family service and burial will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church, 3000 Dresden Road, Zanesville, Ohio 43701, or to the church founded by Doris' father, Grace Gospel Church, 321 North Gilbert Street, Ada, Ohio 45810.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church, 3000 Dresden Road, Zanesville, Ohio 43701, or to the church founded by Doris' father, Grace Gospel Church, 321 North Gilbert Street, Ada, Ohio 45810. Published in the Times Recorder on July 9, 2019