Dorothy A. Norris
Zanesville - Dorothy A. "Dottie" Norris, 85 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Newark, Ohio.
Dottie was born in Pickaway County, Ohio on August 26, 1934. She is the daughter of the late Howard L. and Mabel (Bennett) Stewart. She worked for Gibson Meat Packing for 40 years until they shut down, she retired from Rittberger Meats and she was an avid Bingo player.
Dottie is survived by her two children, Vickie Nichols of Zanesville and Ray (Carolyn) Wickham of Zanesville; her nine grandchildren, Brian (Billie) Nichols, Misty Nichols (Brian Roth), Ryan Nichols, Mike (Karen) Wickham, Brandi (Chad) Butler, Charlie (Shawna) Gossett, Kim (Jason) Oakley, Jessica Cunningham and Ashley Gause; her 22 great-grandchildren; her two great-great grandchildren, and several niece, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
In addition to her parents, Dottie is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Norris; her son James E. Wickham, who passed away in 2019; her two brothers, Howard "Slim" Stewart and Junior Stewart, and her three sisters, Helen Noce, Barbara Lewis and Rosemary Hollis.
Private visitations will be held and a public graveside service will take place at 1 pm on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Fultonham Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband. Pastor Gerry Wade will officiate the service. The Farus Funeral Home is caring for the Norris family.
Published in the Times Recorder from May 11 to May 12, 2020