Dorothy Bollinger
Zanesville - Dorothy Eloise Bollinger, 88 of Zanesville, passed away November 7, 2020 at Cedar Hill Care Center.
She was born August 26, 1932 in Zanesville, daughter of the late, Ernest Lucas and Sarah Rummer Lucas. Dorothy was an LPN for the Muskingum County Home and attended Fair Oaks Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son James Hoskinson; nephews, James (Jan) Lucas, Tom Lucas, Harry Lucas; niece Jean Benjamin; friends Cindy Sabo, Sarah Bell Satterfield and Eldon Viney.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her nephew Dick Lucas.
Calling hours will be held 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM Thursday, November 12, 2020 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where services will take place at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.
To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com