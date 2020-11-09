1/
Dorothy Bollinger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Bollinger

Zanesville - Dorothy Eloise Bollinger, 88 of Zanesville, passed away November 7, 2020 at Cedar Hill Care Center.

She was born August 26, 1932 in Zanesville, daughter of the late, Ernest Lucas and Sarah Rummer Lucas. Dorothy was an LPN for the Muskingum County Home and attended Fair Oaks Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son James Hoskinson; nephews, James (Jan) Lucas, Tom Lucas, Harry Lucas; niece Jean Benjamin; friends Cindy Sabo, Sarah Bell Satterfield and Eldon Viney.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her nephew Dick Lucas.

Calling hours will be held 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM Thursday, November 12, 2020 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where services will take place at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved