Dorothy Dollings
East Fultonham - Dorothy Maxine Dollings "Dot" 83 of East Fultonham, Ohio. Heaven Gates opened and the most beautiful angel walked through the gates singing loudly for all to hear on 2/20/19. Dorothy was a caring and loving woman who knew no stranger. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her family and friends were her inspirations in life, she lived life to the fullest, there was never a dull moment with her, she was always known for a good joke, words of wisdom or even a recipe that she always knew by heart. She had a carefree spirit that was infectious to all that knew her. She loved to entertain people on all levels whether it be a party at the home or out singing karaoke. She was The true Karaoke Queen.
Dorothy was born in West Virginia and moved to Ohio with her mother and father as a child, she attended Roseville School. She was the proud owner and operator of Miracle Tanning for many years. She was married to the late William R. Dollings "Dick" and had 4 beautiful children, 12 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, The Late William "Billy" Cottrell, Tammy (Mike) Yahn of Jacktown, Tina (Lonnie) Perdue of South Zanesville, Tonya (Bob) Rasor of Fultonham, Grandchildren-Michelle (Gary) Moody, Mike Cottrell, Aaron Cottrell, Mark (Christina) Allen, Jason Yahn, Keli Ault, Travis Pletcher, Toby (Charley) Pletcher, Kip (Danielle) Pletcher, Chasta (Clint) Mohler, Bobby (Brooklyn) Rasor, Shannon (Shane) Rasor. Great Grandchildren- Courtney (Tanner) Strate, Christina Campbell, Vince and Angel Cottrell, Chloe Cottrell, Caeden, Caleb and Caylor Allen, Derek Yahn, Damon Yahn, Seth Ault, Alexis, Logan, Kyle and Richard Pletcher, Cordell, Camara, and Cruze Pletcher, Kody (Ashley) Pletcher, Kylie, Kadden and Kinley Pletcher, Chancey (Daniel) Mohler, Chelsey (Blake) Wilson, Camey, Chaylsin and Caddy Mohler, Dejah, Aamyah and Bobby Rasor, Zachary (Lexi) Worden. Great Great Grandchildren-Weston and Wrett Rich, Wrenley, Remington and Waylon Strate, Eric Shaver. She was honored to have many friends but had a very special friend Linda Johnson and Beautiful hair stylist Taisha Holland that made her outer beauty shine almost as beautiful her inner beauty.
In addition to her husband and son she was proceeded in death by her parents Ruby Bradley, Clearance Cottrell, Brother Junior Cottrell, Sister Nelma Wiggins, Sister Alice Baldwin, Son in law Bob Rasor.
God has given me a place on earth to be here for a while. I hope to that as I am passing through I can make somebody smile. I want to make life easier for all the ones I meet, I ask God for his blessings to the strangers on the street. I hope I never fail a friend if I can help somehow. I want to be generous as my resources will allow. And when my time on earth is done. It will be my final plea Let someone, somewhere think or say "You made a difference to me"
Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Sunday Feb. 24, 2019 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday Feb. 25, 2019 with Pastor Aaron Bounds officiating. Burial will be in Fultonham Cemetery. To sign the online guest book visit
www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 22, 2019