Dorothy E. Edwards
Zanesville - Dorothy E. Edwards, 89, of Zanesville, passed away at 2:17 p.m. Sun. Dec. 22, 2019 at Genesis Hospital. She was born on June 27, 1930 in Beverly, Ohio, a daughter of the late Donald and Marian Hecker. She was formerly employed at Nationwide Insurance in Columbus as an executive secretary.
She is survived by two sons Roger (Margie) Penrod of Jacksonville, NC and Richard (Dorene) Penrod of Sussex, Wisconsin. Four grandchildren Jennifer Gray, Heather Butler, Ryan Penrod and Jackie Penrod. Five great-grandchildren and four great-greatgrandchildren. A sister-in-law Betty Hecker. Numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Neal Edwards. Two brothers Raymond Hecker and Robert and Carol Hecker.
Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Sat. Dec. 28, 2019 with funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. To sign the online guest book please visit
