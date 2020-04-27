Services
Dorothy E. Hutton

Dorothy E. Hutton Obituary
Dorothy E. Hutton

Zanesville - Dorothy E. Hutton, 69 went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 25 at Genesis Hospital. She was born January 16, 1951 in Zanesville to the late John and Cora Nelson Jones. She loved elephants and horses. She was a member of the Lifeway Church and lived for the Lord and was a tremendous prayer warrior. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and her family was her life.

She is survived by her son David (Angie) Hutton Jr.; a daughter Anissa Hutton; three brothers: Robert (Lorna) Jones, John (Frances) Jones and Kenny (Shirley) Jones; two sisters: Elizabeth Glosser and Helen Temple; and three grandchildren: Cheyenne Hutton, Micah Hutton and Tristen Smallwood.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband David Hutton; a brother Harry Glosser; and two sisters: Ruth Hern and Carolyn Silvey.

The family will be observing private services. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE, OHIO has the distinct honor of serving the family.

Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
