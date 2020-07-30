1/1
Dorothy German
Dorothy German

Zanesville - Dorothy M. German age 86 of Zanesville Ohio died early in the morning of July 30th 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Dorothy was born on January 23rd 1934 in Zanesville the daughter of the late Clarence Monlux and Rosella Anderson Monlux. On June 2nd 1953 she married the love of her life Dale W. German who survives . Dorothy was a member of the East 40 Church of Christ and had been employed by Quality Funiture and as secretary at the Perry Elementary school from which she retired with 23 years of service.

In addition to her parents Dorothy was preceded in death by a sisters Marcella West and Jean Clark also brother Kenneth Monlux and brother-in-law Bernie West and Ronald Clark.

Dorothy is survived by her husband of 67 years Dale W. German and by two sons Jeff (Kathy) German & Doug (Amy) German, one daughter Debra German a sister Donna Shirer a sister-in-law (Maxine) Monlux . Also surviving are grandchildren Tyler German, Alison Holsky, J D German,and two step-grandchildren Jimmy Ritchey Brian Ritchey and four great-grandchildren Cali & Bella German Harper & Ellie Holsky Makayla & Morgan Ritchey and Quinn Ritchey.

Calling hours are 2pm -4pm and 6pm-8pm Sunday August 2nd 2020_Delong-Baker-Lanning Funeral Home and Cremation Service 56 South 5th Street Zanesville, Ohio where funeral services will be held on Monday August 3rd at 11 AM the Evangelist Bill Meaige officiating , Burial will follow at Saint Paul Cemetery, Sonora.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the East 40 Church of Christ 7522 East Pike Norwich, Ohio, 43767.

On-line condolences may be left at wwwdelondbakerlanning.com

In accordance with the current orders of the State of Ohio all persons attending should self provide and wear proper face covering.






Published in Times Recorder from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
