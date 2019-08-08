Services
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Wings of Hope Tabernacle Church
709 Lee Street
Zanesville, OH
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Wings of Hope Tabernacle Church,
709 Lee Street
Zanesville, OH
Dorothy Goins


1947 - 2019
Dorothy Goins Obituary
Dorothy Goins

Zanesville -

Dorothy Louise Goins, 71 of Zanesville, went to be with her Lord, August 6, 2019 at Genesis Morrison House, surrounded by her family.

She was born December 14, 1947 in Zanesville, daughter of the late, Rev. Henry Mayle and Geneva Cook Mayle. Dorothy retired from Tri-Valley School District after thirty-five years of service. She was a member of Wings of Hope Tabernacle Church. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband Dale Goins, whom she married May 7, 1983; children, Jerry Lee (Lynnette) Hill Jr., Chad (Mary Trexler) Hill, Jennifer (Macklin) Johnson, Ashley (Christopher) Scott; sister Gracia (Tony) Hill; twelve grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; several other family and special friends.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Ronald Henry Mayle.

Calling hours will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM & 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, August 8, 2019 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning and from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM Friday, August 9, 2019 at Wings of Hope Tabernacle Church, 709 Lee Street Zanesville, OH, where services will take place at 1:00 PM with the Rev. James Workman Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Zanesville Memorial Park.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 8, 2019
