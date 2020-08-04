Dorothy I. McMillan
New Lexington - Dorothy I. McMillan 95, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Morrison House, Zanesville.
She was born December 7, 1924 in New Lexington, daughter of the late William and Mary Helen Meenan Weiland.
Dorothy's survivors include her son Richard, Zanesville, a grandaughter, Andrea McMillan, Columbus, brother, Douglas Weiland, Somerset, many nieces, nephews, & son, Andrew.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew (A.J.) McMillan (January 7, 1982), daughter, Deborah (January 20, 2006). Brothers: Edgar, Carl, & Gene Weiland, sister, Rebecca Blackwell.
She was a homemaker, lifetime member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in New Lexington. Dorothy attended St. Rose School and was a 1943 graduate of New Lexington High School.
Calling hours will be held from 9:30 am until 10:30 am at St. Rose Catholic Church, Thursday, August 6, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 am with Father Chris Yakkel as Celebrant. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery. Chute-Wiley Funeral Home, New Lexington is in charge of services. www.chutewiley.com