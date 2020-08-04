1/
Dorothy I. McMillan
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy I. McMillan

New Lexington - Dorothy I. McMillan 95, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Morrison House, Zanesville.

She was born December 7, 1924 in New Lexington, daughter of the late William and Mary Helen Meenan Weiland.

Dorothy's survivors include her son Richard, Zanesville, a grandaughter, Andrea McMillan, Columbus, brother, Douglas Weiland, Somerset, many nieces, nephews, & son, Andrew.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew (A.J.) McMillan (January 7, 1982), daughter, Deborah (January 20, 2006). Brothers: Edgar, Carl, & Gene Weiland, sister, Rebecca Blackwell.

She was a homemaker, lifetime member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in New Lexington. Dorothy attended St. Rose School and was a 1943 graduate of New Lexington High School.

Calling hours will be held from 9:30 am until 10:30 am at St. Rose Catholic Church, Thursday, August 6, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 am with Father Chris Yakkel as Celebrant. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery. Chute-Wiley Funeral Home, New Lexington is in charge of services. www.chutewiley.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Rose Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Rose Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chute-Wiley Funeral Home
118 S Jackson Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
(740) 342-1273
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chute-Wiley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved