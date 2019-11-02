|
Dorothy Irene "Joyce" Horn
Somerset - Dorothy "Joyce" Irene Horn, 90, of Somerset, passed away at 4:40 AM Wednesday October 16, 2019 at Altercare Somerset, OH. Born October 27, 1928 in Doylestown, OH to the late Roy "Pop" and Lola Hershey, Dorothy was the oldest of five daughters and married Lawrence "Larry" E. Horn of Doylestown, OH on January 18, 1947. She was married 51 years until the passing of her husband on February 1, 1998 at Fairfield Medical Center. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, SGT Matthew Horn. Surviving are 2 sons and daughter; Brent (Jeni) Horn of Columbus, Todd Horn (Dena) of Saint John, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Jill H. Horn of Rushville OH; grandchildren , Rebecca (Jacob) Gannaway, Jacob Eichenlaub, Carli Glenn, Larry (Holly) Smith, Anthony (Holly) Smith,Nicholas Smith, and Katie (Jacob) Ryan; six great grandchildren, Micah, Elliana, Madison, Scarlet, Layla, and Luke; 4 sisters; Jan Conrad, Carol Snyder, Marcene Carmichael and Nancy Hershey. Dorothy was born during the Great Depression and had a strong work ethic that recognized the "value of a dollar." She was a hard working real estate agent, property manager, and primary administrator in the company founded and presided over by her late husband Lawrence E. Horn of Larry Horn and Company Realtors. Dorothy knew and enjoyed all aspects of real estate and was instrumental, together with Larry, in building Larry Horn and Co. into a real estate sales, property management, and investment company. She was widely involved in all aspects of real estate and housing through the many local, regional, and national associations of Larry. She was the "heart" of the company allowing her busy day to be interrupted to listen at length to family, friends, and employees. As a landlord she befriended tenants, especially foreign nationals, exchanging recipes and having them at the home and office. Joyce was President of the Women's Council of REALTORS in 1961 and 1962. In the 1960's she was chairman of Light The Night To Prevent Crime, a city wide program in Columbus to assist in reducing crime by leaving lights on. Joyce taught professional ballroom dancing, also known as Junior Dancing, to youth for 16 years with Larry, using the name "Joyce". She lived in retirement on the island of St. John US VI for 10 years where she assisted as a volunteer in providing fundraising skills to several organizations. She enjoyed antique collecting and attending estate auctions. Her 3 dogs, Bandit. Ace, and Kandee were part of her beloved family. Joyce had a deep abiding faith in God's Savior Son Jesus Christ. She loved God and she loved people. She showed her love for God and man with a kind and generous spirit and a joyful countenance. Her end of life desire was to be near her Lord. Some of her last words were "Jesus take me!" She is taken and now eternally together with her Living Lord. The family thanks the staff of Altercare Somerset, OH and Becky and Andrea of FAIRHOPE Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. of Lancaster, OH. Online condolences can be made with the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home at www.funeralhome.com Lancaster, OH.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, 2019