Dorothy Irene Van Horn
Cambrige - Dorothy Irene Van Horn, 86, was called Home to the Lord in the early morning hours of Thursday, February 14, 2019 while in the care of the Beckett House. She was born in Sykesville, PA on June 10, 1932 to Stephen and Mary (Kosar) Kamenski. Dorothy was a homemaker who acted as a foster mother to several children and was a Den Mother in the Cub Scouts. She loved bird watching and doing puzzles. She was a dedicated and loving mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed by her family.
She is survived by her son, Dr. Stephen (Debra) Van Horn of New Concord, her grandchildren, Megan and Bennett, her sister, Mary Ann Dutcher of Alabama, and her nephew, Stephen (Laurel) Wolf. She is preceded in death by her husband, George Van Horn, her parents, and three sisters.
Friends and family are welcome to attend calling hours for Dorothy at the Christ our Light Parish in Cambridge on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 9 to 10AM. Services will begin at 10AM, and following services Dorothy will be laid to rest beside her husband at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Cambridge.
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 17, 2019