Dorothy J. Hartmeyer
Zanesville - Dorothy Jane Hartmeyer, 93, of Zanesville, died at 11:05 A.M. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Brookdale Zanesville. She was born May 29, 1927, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late William Roy and Jeannette Louise (Bachmann) Todd. Dorothy graduated from Muskingum College. She taught at Sheridan and Grant Schools until she married. She devoted her life to her family as a homemaker. Later she substituted at West Muskingum Elementary Schools. Dorothy had seventeen years perfect attendance at Brighton Presbyterian Church where she was a member. She also enjoyed playing the piano.
She is survived by her children, Cindy Sterling of Nashport, James Randall (Marie) Hartmeyer of Zanesville, Timothy Hartmeyer of Zanesville, Lynda Hartmeyer of Nashport, and Jon Hartmeyer of Farmington Hills; grandchildren, Melissa (Jason) Phillips of Australia, Kayla (Joseph) Tornello of Vermont, Kellie (David Ford) Hartmeyer of Crooksville, and Matthew (Lauren) Hartmeyer of Willoughby; and three great-grandchildren, Andrew, Kara and Gianna.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Elmer Hartmeyer who died October 8, 2011 and whom she married March 4, 1951; and two brothers, William and Robert Todd.
Friends and family may call from 2:00 P.M. until time of funeral services at 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with Rev. Mark Combs officiating. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville.
Self-provided facemasks are required and social distancing will be observed during the calling hours and funeral service.
The family wishes to thank Brookdale and Central Ohio Hospice for their excellent care of their mother.
