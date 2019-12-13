Services
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
Dorothy Jean Marshall

Dorothy Jean Marshall Obituary
Dorothy Jean Marshall

Zanesville - Dorothy Jean Marshall, 85 of Zanesville, went to be with the Lord on December 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Dorothy was born in Zanesville on June 23, 1934. She is the daughter of the late John E. and Tinse S. Hale. She enjoyed baking, shopping at the Goodwill, and coloring, she loved going to the Living Word Church in Zanesville, but most especially she loved spending time with her family.

Dorothy is survived by her five children, Larry (Darlene) Marshall, Lee (Maggie), Cathy (Denny) Simpson, Pamela (Trent) Bunting and Jeff Marshall; her nine grandchildren and her several grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Marshall who passed away August 15, 2004; her daughter, Diane Marshall.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls is caring for the Marshall family.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
