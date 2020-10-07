Dorothy Jean O'Bannon McDonald Hill
Zanesville - Dorothy Jean O'Bannon McDonald Hill, 95, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Willow Haven. She was born July 15, 1925 in Zanesville to the late Carl C. and Gertrude White O'Bannon. She worked at Ohio Bell for two years and the Steer Inn Steakhouse. Dorothy was Presbyterian by faith and a member of several card clubs.
Surviving is her daughter Luann (Robert) Tilton; three sons: Jack McDonald, Michael D. (Jane) McDonald and Scott (Missy) McDonald; nine grandchildren: Todd McDonald, Jennifer Elma, Lindsey Gibson, Melissa Bonham, Amanda Sheese, Jason Tilton, Adam Tilton, Ryan McDonald and Trent McDonald; 13 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband Jack Robert McDonald; her second husband Edward H. Hill; a brother Jesse O'Bannon; and three sisters: Ruth McAfee, Kathryn Williams and Gloria Jones.
Thank you to the caring staff at Willow Haven for the care they gave "Grandma".
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio
, 2269 Cherry Valley Road SE, Newark, OH 43055.
Calling hours will be 6 to 8PM Thursday, October 8, 2020 and one hour prior to the funeral at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. The funeral service will be at 11AM Friday, October 9 in the Snouffer Chapel with Dick Pryor officiating. Burial will follow in Williams Cemetery.
