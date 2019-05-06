|
Dorothy Kathleen Stemm
Zanesville, OH - Dorothy Kathleen Stemm passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019, while in the care of the Beckett House, she was 94 years old. She was born in Zanesville, Ohio on December 21, 1924, to Ralph and Carolyn (Bendure) Hanes. She was a teacher for 40 years and enjoyed playing the piano, especially when she could share the gift of music with her students. She was also a member of the Central Presbyterian Church.
Dorothy is survived by her sons, Thomas (Shirley) Stemm, and Robert (Denise) Stemm, her grandchildren, Jamie, Scott (Caroline), Dyna, Aiden, and Ashton, as well as her great-grandchildren, Silas, Remy, and Wrenlee. She will be deeply missed by her special friend, Nellie Poulton. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Wilbert and Kermit Hanes, and her sister, Marjorie Hanes.
Friends and family are welcome to attend calling hours at the Farus Funeral Home of New Concord on Wednesday, May 8th from 1 to 2 PM, services will start at 2 PM, and burial will follow at Bowers Cemetery in Sonora.
Published in the Times Recorder on May 6, 2019