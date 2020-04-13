Services
Dorothy Knaup Obituary
Dorothy Knaup

Zanesville - Dorothy I. Knaup of Zanesville, passed away April 12, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Henry Holbert and Sylvia Cunningham Holbert. Dorothy was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and retired from NCR and worked for Essex Wire and Mosaic Tile.

She is survived by her children, Stephen (Joni) Knaup, Diana (Charles Williams) Walsh, Cathy Snyder, Jane Knaup, Christy (Jim) Starcher; brothers, Richard Holbert, Phillip Holbert; grandchildren, Amy Snyder, Julie Snyder, Jennifer Starcher, Jason Knaup, Terri (Bill) Martin, Henry Knaup, Jolene Starcher, Jessica Starcher; great-grandchildren, Madison Fleming, Jalen Evans, Nathaniel Starcher, David Weisner, Jade Weisner, Arabella Kemp, Sydney Knaup, Averee Knaup, Shane Knaup, Christopher Knaup, Ben Knaup, Andrew Knaup; great-great-grandchildren, David, Zayden, Robert, Raniyah and Kiyah, several admired nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Ernie Holbert; sister Madelyn German; great-grandchild Justin Weisner.

Due to current restrictions under state guidelines private graveside services will take place at Zanesville Memorial Park.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
