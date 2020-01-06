|
Dorothy L. Bussemer
Zanesville - Dorothy L. Bussemer, 98 of Zanesville, died December 12, 2019, at Genesis Hospital Emergency Department following a sudden illness. She was born October 31, 1921, in Zanesville, the daughter of Clarence and Hilda (Stannus) Bussemer.
Dorothy was a graduate of Lash High School, Meredith Business College and Park University. She retired from the Newark Air Force Station following many years of dedicated service. Dorothy was an avid traveler visiting all 50 states. Her travels took her from Moscow to Australia; however, her favorite place to visit was Israel.
Following her retirement, Dorothy became a writer of short stories and poetry, many of which have been published.
Although Dorothy has no surviving relatives she is survived by many friends, especially her dear friends at the Maple Avenue Senior High Rise, where she had been a resident for over 20 years.
Per Dorothy's request there will be no services and a private burial will take place in the family plot in Greenwood Cemetery at a later date. To honor Dorothy's memory memorial contributions may be made to a . To sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note of condolence please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020