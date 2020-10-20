1/1
Dorothy M. Gessel Hopkins
1929 - 2020
Dorothy M. Gessel Hopkins

McConnelsville - Dorothy M. Gessel Hopkins, 91, of McConnelsville, passed away at 9:00 p.m. October 19, 2020, at her home with family by her side. She was born July 24, 1929 in Morgan County and was the daughter of the late John Marshall and Olive Hill Marshall. Dorothy worked at Finley Packing Plant and Supermat Laudromat in McConnelsville, she was an active member of the Neelysville Church of Christ for over 50 years, and a homemaker. She is survived by her children, Nancy (Arch) Holcomb of Salt Lake City, Utah, Harry (Beverly) Gessel of Malta, Clinton Gessel of McConnelsville, and Becky (David) Clemens of Malta; four grandchildren, Noelle Casillas, Lee Gessel, Dr. Cody Clemens, and Courtney Clemens; two great grandchildren, Cole and Cassidy Casillas; two sisters, Christine Crawford of McConnelsville, and Bonnie Hite of Malta. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Clarence Leroy Gessel, and her second husband, Paul A. Hopkins; sisters, Eleanor Foster, Cleo Alcock, Opal Riley, Virginia Gessel; and brothers, Anthony and Edward Marshall. Friends may call 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville where services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday with Jeff Shaner officiating. She will be laid to rest in McConnelsville Cemetery beside her first husband. Memorial contributions may be made to the Neelysville Church of Christ. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com.




Published in Times Recorder from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Miller-Huck Funeral Home
OCT
23
Service
01:00 PM
Miller-Huck Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Huck Funeral Home
62 S. 7th St.
McConnelsville, OH 43756
740-962-4471
