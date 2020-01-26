|
Dorothy M. Loewendick
Hopewell - Dorothy Mae (Berry) Loewendick, 91, of Hopewell, entered Heaven's gates on Saturday, January 25, at Willow Haven Care Center, Zanesville. She was born April 7, 1928, in Zanesville, a daughter of Carmen (Bradshaw) Lindamood and Dean Berry.
Dorothy operated R. Loewendick Concrete Construction together with her husband, Robert, from 1970 to 1992. She worked in the Surgery Department of Good Samaritan Hospital in Zanesville from 1979 to her retirement in 1993. Her devotion to helping those who needed a deeply caring friend during stressful times, carried on as a volunteer in the Surgery Lounge at Good Samaritan / Genesis Hospital. Her concern for others continued as a volunteer (an active member), of St. Thomas Church, until she was 85 years-old. Her children regularly hear stories told by those who've witnessed Dorothy's acts of kindness and unselfish sacrifices. Her family, whom adored her, was spoiled with her love and devotion, but her endless offerings to assist and offer a quiet smile to people in need, acquaintance or stranger, earned her place with her Lord, whom she loved.
Dorothy believed a person should accumulate experiences over material possessions. Her travels confirmed that belief. She toed the rim of the Grand Canyon, waded ocean shores, explored the Rocky Mountains on foot and by off-road vehicle, and visited dozens of states to admire their specific natural features. During a trip to Alaska, she boarded a small, bush plane and flew closely over glaciers and up and close to the face of Mt. McKinley. She completed a long-awaited journey to Ireland and once there, she explored small villages and green countryside which stirred her soul, and thrilled to kiss the Blarney Stone. She often reminded her children to travel at each opportunity and to live each day to the fullest.
Dorothy is survived by daughters, Sue (Terry) Dutro, Cathy Butler, and Becky Reed; sons, Ted (Kathy) Loewendick and Bob (Linda) Loewendick; grandchildren, Joe Dutro, Tammy Dutro, Bill Shaffer, Jennifer Edwards, Kelly Rhoades, Teddy Loewendick, Danielle Loewendick, Robbie Loewendick, and Bayley Reed; nine great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren, a brother, Jim Berry; a sister-in-law, Cathy Berry; and many nieces and nephews; and her faithful dog Winnie.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Loewendick; a brother, Dean Berry; a sister, Ruth Bollinger, and a sister-in-law, Jill Berry.
Friends and family may call from 5-8 P.M.Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 A.M. at St. Thomas Church on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Dorothy will be laid to rest at Zanesville Memorial Park beside her beloved husband, Robert.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice or Muskingum County Animal Shelter.
