Dorothy M. Scott
Zanesville - Dorothy M. Scott, 73 went to be with the Lord with her family by her side at home Monday, August 19, 2019. She was born November 27, 1945 in Ironton to the late John N. and Dorothy J. Butler Barnhart. Dorothy was employed at Owens Brockway and enjoyed horses and the farm. She loved her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband Thomas Scott; two sons: Jerry (Vicki) Wayman and James (Tiera) Coleman; a daughter Misty Reed; three brothers: Harold (Judy) Barnhart, Gerald (Theresa) Barnhart and Richard (Mary) Barnhart; three sisters: Mildred Coleman, Deloris Gordon and Wanda Barnhart; eight grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers: John E. Barnhart and Fred Barnhart.
Special thanks to Genesis Hospice, Genesis Home Health Care and a special thanks to Dr. Brian Luft and his staff.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to National Trail Fire Department, PO Box 165, Gratiot, OH 43740.
Calling hours will 11AM to 1PM, Friday, August 23, 2019 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. The funeral service will proceed at 1PM in the Snouffer Chapel with Pastor Larry Smith. Burial will follow in Williams Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019