Dortha Lee "Dot" Carroll
GLENFORD - Dortha Lee "Dot" Carroll, 85, of Glenford, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at her daughter (Angelia's) residence surrounded by her loving family.
Dot was born May 26, 1933 in Buckhannon, WV, to the late John R. and Elizabeth T. (Sims) Lane. She was a 60 year member of Hopewell United Methodist Church of Glenford and loved her church family. In her earlier years, she sang in the choir, active in Hopewell Women's Society, assisted in organizing the Ice Cream Social and worked as custodian. During the past few years, Dot obtained the monthly greeters, was a member of HUMC Nurture, and Nominations Committee. She recently assisted with reviving the monthly potluck dinners after church. She also loved her dog Mollie, babysitting, working her flower beds, gardening, entertaining and preparing her signature food and baked goods for friends and family.
Dot was blessed to be a stay at home mother raising a good Christian family. She is survived by her children, Angelia (Alex) Masters and Evelyn (Richard) Gothard, both of Newark, Michael (Vicki) Carroll and Larry (Cindy) Carroll, both of Glenford; her 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren (and soon to be 13); 6 great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Ruth Carroll and Louise Carroll and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Warren B. "Cubby" Carroll; siblings, Lester "Stick" Lane, Mabel "Peg" Linger, Patricia "Patty" Smith, Gail Lane, Leahbell (Boots) Friend; and a grandson, Shane Carroll.
Viewing will be from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Bope-Thomas Funeral Home, 203 S. Columbus St., Somerset, Ohio and one hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 25, 2019 at Hopewell United Methodist Church, 11742 Gower Rd. NW, Glenford, Ohio, with Pastor John Edwards officiating. She will be laid to rest in Highland Cemetery, Glenford.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hopewell United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 86, Glenford, OH 43739, or to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
Published in the Times Recorder & Advocate on Feb. 21, 2019